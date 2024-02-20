Wolf Alice sign major new record label after split with Dirty Hit

Wolf Alice have moved into the major label world after signing with Columbia Records.

The band moved to Columbia after completing their deal with independent Dirty Hit, with whom they released 2015’s ‘My Love Is Cool’, 2017’s ‘Visions Of A Life’ and 2021’s ‘Blue Weekend’.

Per BNN, the band’s departure from Dirty Hit “wasn’t abrupt” and was “a calculated move”, which had been reportedly hinted at by their manager, Stephen Taverner, and “met with an understanding nod from Dirty Hit’s Jamie Oborne”. The outlet also reported that Sony Music’s CEO Rob Stringer is known to be an “ardent admirer” of the band.

Things have been quiet for Wolf Alice as of late, but their song ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’ recently made an appearance on the soundtrack of The Boys spin-off Gen V.

Guitarist Joff Oddie also appeared at the Featured Artists Coalition’s annual AGM, as part of a panel of artists looking back on 2023 and what challenges and opportunities lie in the year ahead.

In September, they played an intimate charity show at London’s Sebright Arms as part of Barnfest, an all-dayer raising money for children’s cancer charity Flynne’s Barn.

The show included their cover of Alex G’s ‘Bobby’, which appeared on the deluxe edition of their 2021 album ‘Blue Weekend’, and renditions of The Pogues’ ‘I’m A Man You Don’t Meet Everyday’, Johnny Flynn‘s ‘The Water’ and the traditional American folk song ‘Plastic Jesus’. They also performed numerous acoustic versions of their own songs.

Wolf Alice also appeared alongside Mel C and Self Esteem on the track ‘Call Me A Lioness’, which was recorded for the England Women’s World Cup team. The track celebrated their win at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, and rallied behind them ahead of the World Cup. It also makes reference to both Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone, who scored the winning goals at last year’s Euro Final.