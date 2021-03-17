Wolf Alice tease new upcoming tour dates: “It’s been a while…”

Wolf Alice have signalled their live comeback by teasing an announcement for later this week.

The north London band returned last month with ‘The Last Man On Earth’, the first taste of their forthcoming third album ‘Blue Weekend’ (out June 11 via Dirty Hit).

Having wrapped up touring commitments for the Mercury Prize-winning ‘Visions Of A Life’ in September 2019, Wolf Alice have today (March 17) confirmed that they’ll soon be heading back out on the road.

“It’s been a while…v excited to be able to share some TOUR news with you this Friday [March 19],” the group wrote on social media. You can sign up to receive further information via email here.

The update comes after the UK government set out its proposed ‘roadmap’ out of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown last month. With the four-stage plan aiming to gradually remove all COVID restrictions by June 21, many shows and festivals have been announced for later in the summer.

Speaking in a recent cover interview with NME, Wolf Alice explained the story behind the title of their upcoming new album. Frontwoman Ellie Rowsell suggested to drummer Joel Amey that the band should head to a nearby forest for a day out “on the next blue weekend”.

“Blue is a nice colour, but it also means sad,” she continued. “And I often think the weekend is so fun, but lots of drama takes place then so sometimes it’s the catalyst for your downfall.”