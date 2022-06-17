Wolf Alice tease possible Hayley Williams collaboration

Wolf Alice have teased a possible collaboration with Paramore’s Hayley Williams.

Writing on social media, a fan asked Wolf Alice if they had seen that Williams spoke about them on her Everything Is Emo BBC Sounds podcast.

In that, Williams shared her love of the band and played their ‘Blue Weekend’ song, ‘How Can I Make It OK?’

Advertisement

“I cannot imagine Ellie [Rowsell’s] voice live,” Williams said of the Wolf Alice frontwoman in the podcast. “It is insane on the album. And you just can’t fake that.”

Williams went on to say: “Ellie, I wanna sing with you, so bad.”

In response, Wolf Alice tweeted “I would sing with you any day queen”, implying that a collaboration could be on the cards in the future.

I would sing with u any day queen ❤️ https://t.co/BczffT5bI7 — Wolf Alice (@wolfalicemusic) June 16, 2022

Last month, Wolf Alice announced a new series of mini-documentaries to accompany their upcoming ‘Blue Lullaby’ EP.

The North London band released a “lullaby version” of their 2021 single ‘The Last Man On Earth’ in May. It’s one of four ‘Blue Weekend’ tracks to have been given a stripped-back reimagining for the aforementioned four-track collection, which arrives on June 24 via Dirty Hit.

Advertisement

On May 10, Wolf Alice posted the first episode of the Stroma Cairns-directed Making Blue Lullaby. The four-minute video sees Ellie Rowsell and co. recording at Paul Epworth‘s Church Studios in Crouch End, North London.

“We’ve got a lot of versions of these songs that we’ve played in different sessions,” explained bassist Theo Ellis early in the film. “And when we were working through them we realised that there was these alternatives that were really cool. We were so proud of them… we wanted to share them.”

Wolf Alice will perform live at Glastonbury, TRNSMT and Reading & Leeds this summer. Additionally, the band are set to return to North America for headline gigs in September and October – tickets are available from here.

Meanwhile, in November last year, Hayley Williams teased that Paramore would be making a return at some point in 2022. The group’s latest studio album, ‘After Laughter’, came out back in 2017.fdiv