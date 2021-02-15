Wolf Alice tease their return with ‘The Last Man On Earth’

Wolf Alice appear to be teasing their return with the title ‘The Last Man On Earth’.

The title appears on the band’s website along with a cryptic looping video of a single blinking eye, along with a form for fans to enter their email address. It has also appeared on sponsored posts on social media – leading many to believe that news on their third album or new music is imminent.

It’s yet to be made clear whether ‘The Last Man On Earth’ is the name of the band’s next album, upcoming single, a side project, or something else entirely.

In November 2019 the band “broke their radio silence” to promise fans that they were hard at work writing new material.

Then, in January 2020, boss of their label Dirty Hit Jamie Oborne told NME that the band were due to spend the first part of 2020 working on the new record.

“It’s going well,” said Oborne of progress on album number three. “The guys are just writing. The demos are pretty well formed, we’ve settled on a producer and they’ll be starting in about a month’s time. It’s going to be amazing. They’re an incredible band already but seem really inspired to make their best album.”

The band’s last album was the acclaimed ‘Visions Of Life’, released in 2017. It went on to bag the band The Mercury Prize the following year.

In May, meanwhile, Wolf Alice’s guitarist Joff Oddie released his debut solo album ‘To Mr Fahey’, proceeds of which go towards the anti-poverty charity the Trussell Trust