Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bastille and Bombay Bicycle Club to headline Latitude Festival 2021

Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bastille and Bombay Bicycle Club have all been announced as the headliners of Latitude Festival 2021.

After its 2020 edition was axed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Latitude will return in 2021 from July 22-25 at Henham Park, Suffolk.

READ MORE: 10 brilliant UK festivals to look forward to this summer

Wolf Alice, who will headline the Obelisk Arena on July 23, said of their headline booking: “Eight years, several horrendous haircuts, three albums and we are back but this time we are headlining 😉 What an honour.”

Advertisement

The Chemical Brothers will headline on July 24, while Bastille – who will perform their ‘ReOrchestrated’ show along with a 20-piece orchestra and choir – and Bombay Bicycle Club will co-headline on the final night (July 25).

The likes of Rudimental, Hot Chip, Fontaines D.C., Beabadoobee, Declan McKenna, Arlo Parks, Holly Humberstone, Shame and Dry Cleaning are also set to play across the Latitude weekend. You can check out the line-up poster below.

Comedy at Latitude 2021 will be provided by the likes of Bill Bailey (who will be the first comedian to perform on the main stage), Jo Brand, Simon Amstell, Katherine Ryan and Reginald D Hunter, while there will also be ample literature, arts and speaking events across the weekend.

Tickets for Latitude Festival 2021 are on sale now from here.

Advertisement

Speaking back in March, Latitude founder and creator Melvin Benn confirmed that this year’s festival will run at full capacity.

“We are confident that our hard work in conforming to the protocols, plus the fact that all UK adults are due to have been offered the vaccine before the festival takes place, PLUS the news of large scale test events rolling out in April and May, will mean that we really can go ahead,” he said at the time.