Wolf Alice to “start recording new album next month,” says label manager

Wolf Alice are set to start work on recording their third album next month, according to the manager of their record label Dirty Hit.

Back in 2018, the band won the Mercury Music Prize for their acclaimed second album ‘Visions Of A Life‘. In November last year, the band “broke their radio silence” to promise fans that they were hard at work writing new material – and now Dirty Hit boss Jamie Oborne has told NME that they’ll spend the first part of 2020 working on the new record with plans to release it later this year.

“It’s going well,” said Oborne of progress on album number three. “The guys are just writing. The demos are pretty well formed, we’ve settled on a producer and they’ll be starting in about a month’s time. It’s going to be amazing. They’re an incredible band already but seem really inspired to make their best album.

“I feel like this is going to be a great expression. They won the Mercury Prize with the last one, Ellie [Rowsell, singer] is such a force.”

Oborne also told NME how the new album from labelmates The 1975 was shaping up to be “fucking bonkers” and was “nearing the finish line”.

Speaking to NME last year about her thoughts on what direction the new Wolf Alice record could take, Rowsell said: “We’ve never really worked in a way where we’ve discussed how we wanted to change. We always take things very naturally. It’s all a mystery about what it will sound like. Your guess is as good as mine.”

Meanwhile, Rowsell recently teamed up with Mura Masa to lend vocals to his recent single ‘Teenage Headache Dreams‘.

Wolf Alice were also recently announced on the line-up for this year’s Mad Cool in Madrid. They join Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Twenty One Pilots, Deftones, Richard Hawley, Pixies, Alt-J and Tove-Lo and Foals who were the first wave of acts announced for the festival. The event is due to take place from July 8-11 2020. Tickets are available here.