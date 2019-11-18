Wolf Alice urge fans to register to vote as they share update on new album

"Promise u we r hard at work writing new music"

Wolf Alice have shared an update on their new album whilst also urging people to register to vote in the upcoming general election.

In a new post on Twitter, the band said they were “breaking their radio silence” before sharing a clip of themselves performing in the studio.

Wolf Alice wrote: “Hi Uk friends, promise u we r hard at work writing new music but we r breaking radio silence to stress the importance of making sure u r registered to vote in the upcoming election. The deadline is the 26 OF NOVEMBER.”

In a second post, they added: “Don’t let other ppl decide what your future looks like. Have your say! Even if u don’t know who or what u want to vote for right now just make sure u r registered.”

You can see the posts and the clip below:

Back in September, Wolf Alice headlined Glastonbury’s annual Pilton Party, just weeks after headlining Oxfordshire’s Truck Festival.

In the NME review of the set, Hannah Mylrea said: “As [Ellie] Rowsell clambers into the crowd for the finale of ‘Giant Peach’ and confetti rains down on the army of fans enjoying the set, Wolf Alice leave the audience with no doubt that the headline spot is where they’re meant to be on the line-up.”

Wolf Alice were also recently announced on the line-up for next year’s Mad Cool festival in Madrid. They join Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Twenty One Pilots, Pixies, Alt-J and Tove-Lo and Foals who were the first wave of acts announced for the festival.

Other acts who have been recently added include Finneas, Nothing But Thieves, Richard Hawley, Jamie Cullum and the Deftones. The event is due to take place from July 8-11 2020.