Wolf Alice win Group Of The Year at BRITs 2022: “I’m gonna get battered”

Wolf Alice won Group Of The Year at tonight’s (February 8) BRIT Awards 2022, taking home their first trophy from the prestigious awards.

The band were nominated in the category alongside Coldplay, Little Mix, D-Block Europe and London Grammar.

Wolf Alice were presented with the award by Italian Eurovision winners Måneskin. “That’s absolutely unbelievable,” bassist Theo Ellis said, receiving the trophy. “I think we’re quite shocked. I think we’d really like to thank our record label Dirty Hit who completely took us to this position we’re in now. Without them, we wouldn’t have got here.”

Advertisement

Ellis said that the four-piece were “really proud” to be in a band in 2022. “I’m gonna get battered!” he added.

Before the band left the stage, guitarist Joff Oddie joked, “We’d like to announce we’re forming a supergroup with these guys as well”, referring to Måneskin. Keep up with all the winners from tonight’s event as they happen here.

Wolf Alice are nominated for five awards at this year’s BandLab NME Awards 2022, including Best Album In The World and Best Album By A UK Artist for ‘Blue Weekend’, Best Festival Headliner, Best Band In The World, and Best Band From The UK: Supported By Pizza Express. The band will find out if they’ve won at the ceremony at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on March 2.

Later this month (February 14), Wolf Alice will kick off their postponed UK tour in Glasgow. The raft of dates, which include three headline shows at London’s Eventim Apollo, was originally scheduled to take place in January but was pushed back due to safety concerns surrounding the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Advertisement

The band have also announced a new tour in North America to take place later this year. Alongside their headline dates, they will also open for Bleachers at Colorado’s Red Rocks amphitheatre and for Halsey at the Hollywood Bowl.