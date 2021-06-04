Wolf Alice’s new album ‘Blue Weekend’ is 2021’s highest-rated album on Metacritic so far

Wolf Alice’s new album ‘Blue Weekend’ is currently 2021’s highest-rated album on Metacritic.

The London band’s third studio album, their first since 2017’s ‘Visions Of A Life’, was released today (June 4), featuring the singles ‘How Can I Make It OK?’, ‘No Hard Feelings’, ‘The Last Man On Earth’ and ‘Smile’.

‘Blue Weekend’ has been met with acclaim by music critics, and review aggregator Metacritic — which “distils the opinions of the most respected critics writing online and in print to a single number” — has now ranked the album at number one in the 2021 charts.

Wolf Alice’s new album currently has a score of 97 out of a possible 100 based on nine critic reviews — two points ahead of Ghetts’ ‘Conflict Of Interest’.

In a five-star review of the album, NME‘s Rhian Daly called ‘Blue Weekend’ “another stone-cold masterpiece that further cements [Wolf Alice’s] place at the very peak of British music.”

Other notable entries at the top of Metacritic’s 2021 charts are Nick Cave & Warren Ellis’ ‘Carnage’ (with a Metascore of 91), For Those I Love’s self-titled debut album (89) and Squid’s ‘Bright Green Field’ (89).

“Creating our proprietary Metascores is a complicated process,” Metacritc explain about the ratings they generate for their site. “We carefully curate a large group of the world’s most respected critics, assign scores to their reviews, and apply a weighted average to summarise the range of their opinions.

“The result is a single number that captures the essence of critical opinion in one Metascore. Each movie, game, television show and album featured on Metacritic gets a Metascore when we’ve collected at least four critics’ reviews.”

Wolf Alice will take the record out on the road next January, when they’ll perform in Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, London and other cities over the course of the month. You can purchase any remaining tickets here.

“I can’t wait to play these new songs live they are gonna sound so gooooood,” the band said in a statement. “Joff’s pedal board literally sounds like an orchestra at the moment and you have no idea how sweet Theo’s falsetto is rn.”