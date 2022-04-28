Wolf Parade to play ‘Apologies To The Queen Mary’ in full with reunited classic line-up

Wolf Parade have announced a series of shows where they will play their 2005 debut ‘Apologies To The Queen Mary’ in full – with the same line-up that recorded it.

The tour, announced earlier this week (April 26), will see the return of keyboardist Hadji Bakara to the band for the first time in 14 years. Bakara left the group in 2008, shortly after the release of their second album ‘At Mount Zoomer’, to pursue an academic career. It’s the second line-up change in as many years for the band, who saw the departure of multi-instrumentalist Dante DeCaro last year.

The three-date run is set for next month, and will take in three dates in California. Two are headlining shows – at LA’s Troubadour and San Francisco’s August Hall, respectively. The other will be an appearance at the 2000s nostalgia festival Just Like Heaven, which will see the band perform alongside fellow turn-of-the-century indie bands such as Interpol, Bloc Party, Modest Mouse and The Shins.

From there, Wolf Parade are set to play a run of headlining shows in July – although it is unclear as to whether Bakara will also be joining the band on those performances as well. A full list of dates is available below.

Wolf Parade released ‘Apologies To The Queen Mary’ in September of 2005. Although not available online, NME is said to have given the album a 7/10 rating at the time.

Wolf Parade’s 2022 tour dates are:

MAY

20 – Los Angeles, The Troubadour*

21 – Pasadena, Just Like Heaven Festival*

22 – San Francisco, August Hall*

JULY

8 – Portland, Wonder Ballroom

9 – Bellingham, NW Tune-Up Festival

11 – Seattle, Crocodile Cafe

13 – Eugene, Sessions Music Hall

* – Performing ‘Apologies To The Queen Mary’