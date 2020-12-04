Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolfgang criticises auction of father’s guitars

Wolfgang Van Halen has criticised the sale of three guitars once owned by his father, the late Eddie Van Halen, at a recent auction. The guitars were sold for a total of $422,050 (£313,857) earlier this week through Julien’s Auctions as part of a larger music memorabilia event called Icons & Idols.

They included a signed Kramer guitar that was gifted to the Van Halen guitarist’s friend Bryan Cush along with the rock legend’s 2004 EVH Charvel guitar.

The third guitar was a stage prop, used by child actor Bryan Hitchcock in the band’s video for ‘1984’ track ‘Hot for Teacher’.

Van Halen’s song Wolfgang has since taken to social media to blast the sale, tweeting, “I had nothing to do with this. I don’t EVER plan on selling any of my father’s iconic guitars.”

Wolfgang added that one was a gift, calling the sale’s timing a “little fishy” following his father’s death in October of this year. After learning the auction was not for charity, he was a little more blunt, saying, “They’re just taking advantage of my father’s passing. What a surprise. Fuck ’em.”

The headline should read: “Three guitars that are striped were sold at an auction for charity.” They weren’t stage guitars. I had nothing to do with this. I don’t EVER plan on selling any of my father’s iconic guitars. The only place they’d possibly belong in is a museum. https://t.co/npM4TZKWYU — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) December 3, 2020

Oh wait, scratch that. It WASN’T for charity. They’re just taking advantage of my father’s passing. What a surprise. Fuck ‘em. — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) December 3, 2020

After Loudwire posted about the sale on Instagram, Wolf expanded on his thoughts towards the auction in the comment section.

“The stories for this have been saying they were “iconic’ guitars. Not true. That makes it seem like the Frankenstein or the Shark guitar were sold,” he wrote.

“Yeah that’s bullshit. One of the guitars auctioned off was actually a gift so yeah, seems a little shitty if you ask me.”

Since this guitar auction story seems to be going around, here was my response on Instagram if you missed it. https://t.co/l8xkqEJGiO — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) December 3, 2020

Earlier today, the situation has become even more complicated. The lawyer for Cush’s heirs, Michael Sohigian, has since tweeted at Wolf expanding on how the guitar Van Halen gifted ended up in an auction house.

“After Bryan died, during the probate of Bryan’s estate, which included your dad’s guitar that Bryan treasured and displayed… one of his brothers sold it on eBay without telling or asking permission. The eBay buyer sold it [the auction] yesterday for $231 K… so “fishy” is an understatement.”

Sohigian went on to say he and Cush’s heirs are suing the auction house, the eBay buyer and the new purchaser to get the “family’s treasured heirloom” back where it belongs.

Wolf quoted the tweet, expressing a hope the lawyer is able to get the guitar back for Cush’s family.

(More evh guitar auction news) Funnily enough I was speaking with @pb93 this morning and he told me this exact story. I truly hope you’re able to get the guitar back for Bryan’s family. Given that it was personalized for him, that’s where it should belong, in my opinion. https://t.co/F05FBMAmf0 — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) December 4, 2020

Wolfgang recently paid tribute to his late father with his debut solo single ‘Distance’, playing all tracks on the song including vocals and a ripping guitar solo.

“I never intended ‘Distance’ to be the very first piece of music people would hear from me, but I also thought my father would be here to celebrate its release,” the songwriter commented upon its release. “This is for him. I love and miss you, Pop.”

Last month, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor reflected on Eddie Van Halen’s death while appearing on the ‘Talk Is Jericho’ podcast.

“Van Halen were so different, and yet they were the blueprint for a million bands,” Taylor said.

The same month, Slash, Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett and Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello honoured Van Halen at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.