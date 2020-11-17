Wolfgang Van Halen pays tribute to his late father on debut solo track ‘Distance’

Wolfgang Van Halen has shared the first single from his new solo project Mammoth WVH, which comes accompanied by a video tribute to his late father, the legendary Eddie Van Halen.

‘Distance’ is the first solo offering from Wolfgang and it comes after he developed his debut solo album for several months prior to his father’s passing.

“I never intended ‘Distance’ to be the very first piece of music people would hear from me, but I also thought my father would be here to celebrate its release,” Wolfgang said in a statement.

Advertisement

“This is for him. I love and miss you, Pop.”

The new track sees Wolfgang play every instrument and provide vocals, as well as delivering a virtuoso guitar solo.

“As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues, I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I’d miss him,” Wolfgang added. “While the song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their life.”

All proceeds from the sale of the single will go to The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, which helps benefit underfunded music programs in schools.

Advertisement

Wolfgang recently detailed his father’s battles with illness in the years leading up to his death.

Wolfgang explained that his father’s worsening condition came amid plans for a Van Halen “classic line-up” reunion tour, which the band’s manager Irving Azoff discussed last month.

Earlier this month, Slash, Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett and Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello honoured Van Halen at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.