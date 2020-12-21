Wolfgang Van Halen has ruled out the prospect of Van Halen ever returning without his father, Eddie.

Wolfgang had played bass in the band since their 2007 reunion until Eddie’s death in October at the age of 65, following a long battle with cancer.

Replying to a since-deleted Tweet from one of many people asking whether he would reform the band, Wolfgang said: “I can confidently say I will NEVER replace my father in Van Halen and tour around the world disrespecting my father’s memory.

“No EVH = No VH. Get the fuck over it, but if you can’t, just quit bothering me about it and demanding I do it when I’ve made it very clear how I feel.”

He then added: “And ESPECIALLY quit acting all high and mighty like this turkey like I would throw away my morals for the right price. Fuck off, bro.”

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Wolfgang said fans shouldn’t hold their breath for the emergence of unreleased Van Halen songs.

“That’s not gonna happen for a long time,” he said. “I have no idea what’s in there that would be worth releasing.

“To a certain extent, my dad released all the good stuff. Even without the intention to release, I want to archive it properly and digitise it, so everything is safe for years to come. It’s going to be an incredibly difficult process and a very long process to do properly.”

Wolfgang also recently revealed that, prior to the deterioration in his father’s health, plans were in place for a “classic line-up” Van Halen reunion tour, which the band’s manager Irving Azoff discussed last month.