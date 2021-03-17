WOMAD Festival confirms return this summer

World music festival WOMAD will go ahead this summer, after the road-map out of the coronavirus lockdown provisionally permitted festivals from June 21.

The 40,000 capacity event is set to go ahead from July 22-25, although international travel restrictions mean that the line-up will largely consist of UK-based artists “reflecting musical and artistic traditions from all over the world”.

It is hoped that more international acts will be added to the line-up as restrictions continue to ease.

WOMAD’s operators have also confirmed that the event’s audience capacity this year is currently under review.

“In the first instance, tickets will be sold in batches with additional batches added as the consultation proceeds,” they told AccessAA.

“The final capacity will be settled after on-going consultation and will reflect the increased space available in the site and the licensing guidelines.”

Follow us on our roadmap to WOMAD 2021, taking place on 22-25th July 2021 at Charlton Park! Tickets on sale now at https://t.co/QHSEAY5tL2 Find out more about our roadmap and what WOMAD 2021 will look like, head to https://t.co/pgHZXBo72N 🎉🎪🙌https://t.co/7VkX73MGkN — WOMAD UK (@WOMADfestival) March 16, 2021

The three day festival takes place at Charlton Park in Malmesbury, Wiltshire, with tickets priced at £185.

It comes after the government confirmed that they will “aim to remove all legal limits on social contact” by June 21. Before that, outdoor hospitality, such as pubs and outdoor dining, could reopen on April 12, with indoor hospitality following on May 17.

The latter date is also the first point where live events could return, however, limited capacities and social distancing may still be required.

After June 21, all other restrictions should be removed – however, the roadmap is contingent on vaccinations going to plan, COVID-19 variants not causing new problems, and the infection rate lowering.

Last week, All Points East and Slam Dunk Festival confirmed that they will be going ahead this year. It follows last month’s announcement that Reading and Leeds Festival will also be going ahead this year.