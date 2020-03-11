The woman who was allegedly slapped by DaBaby during a recent club appearance has said that the rapper’s subsequent apology for the violent incident was insincere.

The North Carolina rapper, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was making his way through a crowd ahead of a performance in Tampa, Florida on Saturday night (March 7) when he was caught on camera striking a woman in the face.

Following the incident, DaBaby said he “sincerely apologised” for his actions and claimed that he didn’t see who he had struck as his view was obstructed by a bright camera light that was being shone in his face by a fan.

He has also offered to fly the woman out to meet him so he can apologise in person.

Tyronesha Laws has now spoken to TMZ to give her perspective on the incident and the alleged assault.

“We went upstairs on the stairway to take a picture at the picture booth by the stage,” Laws explained. “I see security saying ‘move, move, move, everyone move out the way.’ I was standing next to a young lady and all of a sudden I turned around and I said to my boyfriend, ‘There go DaBaby, he’s coming through.'”

Laws says that the woman next to her then “pulled out her camera” and turned on the flash before taking a photo of DaBaby. She claims that it was then that DaBaby assaulted her.

“I woke up, my head was hurting really, really bad,” she continued. “The top of my right cheekbone, it was hurting like it was tender. So, I did go to the hospital and I was diagnosed with a contusion to my cheekbone.”

Laws added that she didn’t “feel like [DaBaby] was sincere with the apology”.

“I was embarrassed. I had people calling me, writing me on Instagram through fake pages, people seeing me at my job like, ‘You’re the girl that got slapped.’ It’s embarrassing. My daughter wakes up in the middle of the night crying over hearing me on the phone with my lawyer talking about the situation.”

The incident comes just two months after DaBaby was cleared following accusations that he was involved in a fight at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in December.