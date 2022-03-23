Woman arrested for manslaughter after death of Kathleen Hanna’s vocal coach

A woman has turned herself in and been arrested for manslaughter following the death of Kathleen Hanna‘s vocal coach.

Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, aged 87, died last week (March 15) from brain injuries sustained in an attack five days earlier, where – according to the NYPD – she was pushed from behind by a woman who “crossed the street [and] pushed [her] in an unproved senseless attack.”

A search for the attacker was then begun, with New York police chief of detectives James Essig saying: “We’re asking the public’s help in solving this disgusting and disgraceful offense committed against a vulnerable, elderly female who was doing nothing but walking down the streets of New York City.”

Advertisement

After Gustern’s death was ruled as a homicide this week (March 22), 26-year-old Lauren Pazienza – who the police had been chasing for a week after releasing CCTV footage of her on the night of the attack – turned herself in to the NYPD alongside her lawyer, as NBC New York reports.

Following the attack, Bikini Kill singer Hanna took to social media to appeal for help identifying the attacker, writing in a now-deleted Instagram post (via Rolling Stone): “I can’t even fucking believe I am posting this.

“I really don’t want anyone else to ever have to go thru what the lovely, energetic, funny as hell Barbara Maier Gustern had to go through,” she added.

“I struggle to understand and cope with this world on a daily basis, and frankly this is beyond my ability to bear,” Gustern’s grandson wrote on Facebook upon her death being classed as a homicide. “Do what you can for your fellow human being, no matter how small. Make the time. Preventing needless loss and violence like this starts with us as individuals. We must care more for each other.”