Woman claims to be married to Michael Jackson’s ghost

A medium has claimed that she is married to Michael Jackson‘s ghost.

Kathleen Roberts, who also claims that she is a reincarnation of Marilyn Monroe, said in an interview that Jackson’s ghost proposed to her “clairvoyantly” with a pink engagement ring. She added that Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. allegedly officiated the ceremony while she was getting out of the bath.

Roberts, who is from the US, told the Daily Star that Jackson uses her body through possession – “or channelling, if you refer to it professionally”, she said — in order to live a happy marriage to her. He sings, dances and eats food via Roberts’ body.

She added that she believes Jackson chose her because of her apparent resemblance to the late Monroe. “I feel special that he chose me for a wife (though not on paper) we treat our relationship as though we are married. We have our ups and downs but Michael, the truth is, I just can’t stop loving you,” she said.

“Michael stays in me all the time, so he comes to the restroom with me and calls these special bonding moments ‘toiletries’. He loves cookies. He cusses a lot more to I’d expect him to… He talks to me a lot, which is not what I expected from the shy man I saw on TV all of those years I was a fan.”

Jackson, who died in 2009 aged 50, and Roberts haven’t yet consummated their marriage.

“He doesn’t like being touched back. He scares me with spider visions and dead corpse visions if I kiss him or try to initiate romance physically,” said Roberts. “He is very bossy and points things out like flaws and mistakes I make. I assume he got that from his Father, so I try to overlook that because I love him and I am not perfect either,’ she said.

In other news, it’s been revealed that Jackson once pitched a collaboration with Duran Duran but the group turned down the offer.

The Simon Le Bon-fronted band appeared on What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month where they were asked whether they had a friendship with Jackson back in the 1980s.

In response, keyboardist Nick Rhodes recalled the time he received an unexpected phone call from the King Of Pop.

The musician said that Jackson was “keen to make a record” together following the release of the group’s 1984 album ‘The Reflex’.

“I go to everyone, ‘Hey Michael Jackson called last night. Do you fancy maybe doing a song with him?’” he explained. “And they all went, ‘Nah’.”