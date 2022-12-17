Woman dies from injuries sustained at Asake’s Brixton show

A woman injured as a result of hundreds of people forcing their way into Asake’s headline show at Brixton Academy on Thursday night (December 15) has died of her injuries.

Police have confirmed that 33-year-old Rebecca Ikumelo has died, after being taken to hospital following the incident. Two other women (aged 21 and 23) are said to still be fighting for their lives.

In total, eight people were hospitalised with four left in a critical condition following the disturbance. Scotland Yard police officers told Sky News that the injuries sustained by people at the event were believed to have been caused by “crushing”. No arrests have been made.

Asake, who was shortlisted in the BBC’s Sound of 2023 poll, was performing his third sold-out show at London’s Brixton Academy when people breached the venue’s doors. According to Sky News, an announcement inside the venue told fans: “The reason we have to stop the show is because they have breached the doors. You’ve got 3,000 people who have broken the doors outside and because of security, the police have asked us to close the show.”

The message added: “This is nothing to do with us. There are people who’ve breached the door. They have broken in and security are trying to help with it.”

Following the news of Rebecca’s death, the venue shared a message that said: “All at O2 Academy Brixton and Academy Music Group are deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Rebecca Ikumelo.”

“We send out heartfelt condolences to Rebecca’s family and friends and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this devastating news at this extremely difficult time.”

Following the disturbance, Asake shared a message on social media that said: “My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort. I pray you get well soonest. I am also in the process of reaching out to individuals.”

He continued: “I still do not have the full brief from the venue management themselves as to what led to the disruption at the entrance of the Brixton Academy, but we are thankful that all was peaceful at the end.”

Metropolitan Police Gold Commander Ade Adelekan confirmed that a police investigation has been launched, “and it will be as thorough and as forensic as necessary to establish exactly what happened last night.”

“The scene will be examined by specialist officers, CCTV will be viewed, every witness that we can make contact with will be spoken to, and all other lines of inquiry will be followed,” he added.

Following the occurrence, 2ManyDJs were forced to postpone their headline show at Brixton Academy, which was due to take place tonight (December 17).