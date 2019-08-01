Woman scares off wild cougar by blasting Metallica’s ‘Don’t Tread on Me’

More proof metal saves lives

If you encountered a wild animal, would you run or fight? Canadian woman Dee Gallant recently decided her best option was to blast heavy metal music: specifically, a song by Metallica. And it worked.

During a casual evening stroll outside Duncan, British Columbia in the Cowichan Valley, Gallant and her husky Murphy were faced with a troubling roadblock: A wild cougar. “I looked over to the right and there it was. I couldn’t make it out at first and thought, ‘Oh that is a strange colour, that’s not a tree,’” she told local news outlet Kelowna Now last Sunday (July 28).

As the animal slowly approached them, Gallant’s immediate reaction was to whip out her phone and record the moment, warning it to not come any closer. “It was crouched down, doing that kind of prowl, predator walk that they do – that was when I waved my arms and yelled, ‘Hey, you stop!’ and it did,” she said.

But that wasn’t enough to scare the fierce feline away. So Gallant decided to do the next thing that came to her mind: play ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ by Metallica. “I thought it was the noisiest thing on my phone that would probably scare it. That was also the message I wanted to convey to the cougar,” she explained. The creature eventually dashed off into the bushes, leaving Gallant and her dog alone.

Speaking to Kelowna Now, Gallant added that she’d like to thank Metallica: “I would love to contact them someday and tell James Hetfield that he saved my life.”

Meanwhile, the heavy metal outfit are currently touring Europe in support of their 10th studio album, ‘Hardwired… To Self Destruct’. The band also recently announced that they will be publishing a children’s book titled The ABCs of Metallica.