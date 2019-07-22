Woman sexually assaulted at Latitude Festival

The incident occurred on Saturday evening.

Police are investigating after a woman was subjected to a “serious sexual assault” at Latitude Festival.

The woman was attacked at the festival’s red camping area on Saturday evening between 10-11PM, Suffolk Police confirmed.

Specialist trained officers are working with the victim as initial enquiries into the attack continue.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk’s Police East Safeguarding Unit in Lowestoft quoting reference 42731/19. Information on the incident can also be submitted here.

This year’s edition of Latitude Festival was headlined by George Ezra, Stereophonics and Lana Del Rey.

In the wake of the incident, police issued the following information to keep festival-goers safe.