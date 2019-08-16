Woman who threw puppies in a bin during Coachella festival has been sent to prison

The incident occurred at the festival earlier this year

A woman who was caught on camera putting puppies in a bin during Coachella festival earlier this year has been sent to prison.

Coachella 2019 ran earlier this year from April 12-14, and featured appearances from Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, Tame Impala, Janelle Monae, The 1975, BLACKPINK, Pusha-T, KiD CuDi, Juice WRLD, Solange, Khalid, Kanye West, and more.

Deborah Sue Culwell, 54, was seen throwing seven, three-day-old puppies into a bin close to the festival site on April 18. The puppies were later spotted by a passer-by who called animal control.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the video showed “a woman with a ponytail exiting a Jeep with a plastic bag just after 1 p.m. and depositing the sealed bag in the bin,” as reported to County Department of Animal Services spokesman, John Welsh.

The passer-by reportedly spotted the puppies in the bin as temperatures rose to 90 degrees. Welsh said he “doubted the newborns would have survived very long in the bin” had they not been spotted by the passer-by. Riverside County Animal Services who rescued the dogs later reported that 6 out of the 7 puppies survived.

Culwell was arrested on April 22 by police following an investigation and was charged with seven counts of animal cruelty and seven misdemeanour counts of abandoning the dogs in court. Upon her arrest, animal control officers impounded a further 38 dogs on the property.

Culwell pleaded guilty to all charges in court after changing her plea from not-guilty. Judge Harold Hopp sentenced her to 365 days in custody which was reduced to 174 days with credit for time served. She must also serve 36 months of formal probation.

During the probation, Culwell must undergo random drug testing and counselling. She will also not be allowed to keep any animals in the future.