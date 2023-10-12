Woman who inspired Franz Ferdinand’s ‘Jacqueline’ running as MP to replace Mhairi Black

It has been revealed that the woman who inspired Franz Ferdinand‘s track ‘Jaqueline’ is running as MP to replace Mhairi Black.

Jaqueline Cameron – who is currently the deputy leader of Renfrewshire Council – put her name forward to replace Black and is running to be the SNP candidate in Paisley and Renfrewshire South for the forthcoming General Election.

“I was delighted to be approved as a potential candidate and am seeking the honour of representing the area in which I live,” she told The National.

Advertisement

“I intend to fight for the needs of our communities, with great local knowledge, experience and a deep passion to address poverty and disadvantage wherever I find it. I respect the decision of Mhairi Black to stand down and share her disgust at how the Tories have ignored the needs of our communities.”

No longer working on a desk, but working for her constituents instead. https://t.co/TLLrwn9ebY — Alex Kapranos (@alkapranos) October 12, 2023

Good luck, Jacqueline. I think you’re a wonderful candidate. https://t.co/wWIuU1lgcR — Alex Kapranos (@alkapranos) October 12, 2023

Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos took to his official X/Twitter account to show his support for Cameron with a tweet that read: “No longer working on a desk, but working for her constituents instead,” referring to the first lyric of his band’s 2004 hit track. He followed up that tweet with a second one that read: “Good luck, Jacqueline. I think you’re a wonderful candidate.”

Speaking to The Scottsman back in 2017 about being the inspiration for the song, Cameron said: “We were all living in the west end of Glasgow… I had been living in London but moved back in 1997. I went out with Paul Thomson, the drummer, for about four years. Everybody seemed to be a band – but you could tell Franz were the ones who would make it.”

Cameron became the first female SNP depute leader in Renfrewshire Council last year and has been appointed to chair the Fairer Renfrewshire sub-committee, which is a council-led body aiming to make Renfrewshire a fairer place to live, work and study. (per The National)

Advertisement

In other Franz Ferdinand news, the band performed at this year’s edition of Mad Cool festival back in July. The released their Compilation LP ‘Hits To The Head’ last year.