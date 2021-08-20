Wonho announces upcoming mini-album, ‘Blue Letter’

South Korean singer Wonho has announced the upcoming release of his second mini-album, ‘Blue Letter’.

The ‘Ain’t About You’ singer made his announcement via his official Twitter yesterday (19 August), alongside a teaser image that resembled an envelope design with the words “Coming Soon”.

Advertisement

While a definite release date and several other details have yet to be disclosed, they are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The forthcoming ‘Blue Letter’ his second release of 2021, having dropped ‘Love Synonym #2: Right For Us’ earlier this year in February. ‘Right For Us’ most notably featured title track ‘Lose’, and his breakout English-language single ‘Ain’t About You’ featuring Kiiara.

The album had received a four-star rating in a review by NME’s Ruby C, who described the record as a “heartfelt, musical bridge connecting the K-pop singer and his fans until the day they finally reunite”. ‘Ain’t About You’ had also earned a spot in NME’s list of the 15 best K-pop songs of 2021 so far, where the song was called a standout “for its fun vibe, groovy harmonies and ample sass”.

His debut ‘Love Synonym #1: Right For Me’ record, which featured the lead single ‘Losing You’, dropped in September 2020.

Wonho first made his debut in 2015 with K-pop group MONSTA X, but departed both the group and his former agency, Starship Entertainment, in October 2019 after he was embroiled in allegations of the illegal use of marijuana. However, after an investigation aided by the narcotics division of the Seoul police force, he was subsequently cleared of all allegations and false rumours.