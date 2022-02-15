Wonho drops compelling teaser for ‘Eye On You’ music video

Wonho has unveiled a teaser for the forthcoming music video of his new single, ‘Eye On You’.

In the new visual, the idol looks fiercely into the camera as he navigates a maze of red thread. The song’s instrumental grows louder and more intense, and the clip cuts to Wonho in formation with a team of back-up dancers. “I got my eye on you,” he sings.

‘Eye On You’ is the title track of the K-pop star’s upcoming single album ‘Obsession’, which is set to drop tomorrow (February 16) at 6pm KST. The project will also include the B-side track ‘Somebody’.

‘Obsession’ will be Wonho’s first release of 2022, and also marks his first comeback since last September’s mini-album ‘Blue Letter’, which was led by the single ‘Blue’. “It’s my message to those who are feeling lost, depressed or having a hard time,” he said of that record in his interview with NME at the time.

Last April, Wonho also held a livestream concert called ‘#WENEEDLOVE’, where he performed tracks from both parts of his ‘Love Synonym’ mini-albums. In a four-star review, NME‘s Rhian Daly said that the show was a “moving reminder of the symbiotic relationship between fan and artist”.

In other K-pop news, BLACKPINK fans have voiced their displeasure towards YG Entertainment over its launch of new merchandise, amidst the act’s lack of musical output. It has been over a year since the girl group has made a comeback, their most recent release being October 2020’s ‘THE ALBUM’.