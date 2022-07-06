Wonho announces dates and venues for 2022 European tour

South Korean singer Wonho has announced the dates and venues for his upcoming tour of Europe, titled ‘Facade’.

Today (July 6), the K-pop idol and former MONSTA X member took unveiled details of his ‘Facade’ tour, which is set to run from August to September. The upcoming European tour will see Wonho perform four shows in Germany, Spain and England.

They include two shows in Germany, in the cities of Munich and Oberhausen, as well as one in Madrid, Spain. The ‘Facade’ tour will wrap up with a stop in London, English at the Indigo At The 02. Ticketing details and more are expected to be released in the coming days.

The ‘Facade’ tour will mark Wonho’s first solo tour of the continent and his first time headlining concerts outside of South Korea. The dates and venues for the idol’s European tour are as follows:

AUGUST

28 – Munich, TonHalle

31 – Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle 2

SEPTEMBER

02 – Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre

04 – London, indigo at The O2

Wonho’s upcoming Europe tour will be in support of his third mini-album of the same name. ‘Facade’ featured five tracks, led by the rock-inspired title track ‘Crazy’. The record also includes intro and outro tracks, along with a new B-side ‘Close’ and the Korean-language version of Wonho’s 2021 Japanese digital single ‘White Miracle’.

Wonho’s latest record arrived about four months after his single album, ‘Obsession’. Led by the title track ‘Eye On You’, that project had marked his first comeback since last September’s mini-album ‘Blue Letter’, which featured the single ‘Blue’.