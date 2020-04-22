Festivals

WOO HAH! Festival cancels 2020 edition due to coronavirus, 2021 dates announced

The Dutch Government has banned all large scale events until September

Will Richards
Travis Scott headlining WOO HAH! Festival 2019 in Tilburg, Netherlands. Credit: Derek Bremner/NME

WOO HAH! Festival has announced that its 2020 edition won’t go ahead due to coronavirus concerns.

The Dutch festival, set to take place in Beekse Bergen this July, has been cancelled after the country’s government banned any major events until September.

Along with the announcement, the festival has announced its dates for 2021’s festival – it will return to the same site on the weekend of July 9-11.

“After the success of our sold-out edition in 2019, our team immediately started preparations to make WOO HAH! 2020 our best edition yet,” the festival said in a statement.

“In the last few weeks the COVID-19 pandemic spread further and further. We were reluctant to believe the pandemic would also put a stop to WOO HAH! 2020, but right now we’re at the point where a summer without WOO HAH! festival is inevitable.

“We were very eager to ensure WOO HAH! 2020 was our best edition yet – therefore this makes this a very difficult decision and feels like a huge defeat across the entire team.”

WOO HAH! 2020 was set to be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, who was set to be joined by A$AP Ferg, Aitch, Lil Tecca and more.

A whole host of summer festivals have been affected, postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus. Glastonbury is missing its 2020 edition, while Coachella has moved to October, All Points East and BST Hyde Park are off, and many more have announced rescheduled dates.

See a list of every gig, festival and tour affected by coronavirus here.

