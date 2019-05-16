WOO HAH! Festival confirms full line-up for 2019 edition

The Dutch festival will be headlined by Travis Scott and Stormzy

WOO HAH! Festival has confirmed the final line-up for the 2019 edition of the event.

Travis Scott and Stormzy were previously confirmed to headline the festival, which takes place at Hilvarenbeek’s Beekse Bergen Safari Park in the Netherlands.

Brockhampton, Octavian, Pusha-T, Little Simz, Sheck Wes, JPEGMAFIA, Rae Sremmurd, and more were also among the acts announced to be performing at the weekender.

A final 14 names have now been added to the line-up, including Amsterdam hip-hop trio Yung Internet, teenage Seattle rapper Lil Mosey, and London DJ Jamz Supernova. Madeintyo, D-Block Europe, Bladee, Kevin, Jacin Trill & Leafs, Dopebwoy, Poke, Cry, Deejay Abstract, What So Not, and Places + Faces have also been added to the bill.

WOO HAH! Will take place between July 12-14. Tickets are on sale now, with weekend tickets including camping priced at €169 (£148). For more information, visit the festival’s official website.

The sixth edition of the festival bills itself as a champion of hip-hop that’s “fast becoming one of the most recognised festivals in Europe.”

The event will see Stormzy headline weeks after topping the bill at Glastonbury. The MC scored his first ever UK Number One last month with new track ‘Vossi Bop’. The track broke the record for the highest streams in a week for a rapper, clocking up 12.7 million listens. It beat Drake’s previous record for ‘In My Feelings’ by over two million streams.