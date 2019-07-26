Woodstock 50 festival is re-locating to Merriweather Post Pavilion, Maryland

The troubled festival moves location.

Woodstock 50 will take place in a new location next month, according to organisers.

The troubled festival, which was originally scheduled to take place in Watkins Glen, New York, will now be held at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland from August 16-18.

The initial venue for Woodstock 50, Watkins Glen International raceway, pulled out of the festival in May.

The festival line-up has yet to be finalised and whilst organisers have confirmed that the festival is happening, a report in The New York Times claims that none of the artists from the original line up have been confirmed to perform at the new venue.

It was only a week ago that organisers of the event, which was planned as a 50th anniversary commemoration of the iconic 1969 festival, admitted that the event might not go ahead.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with the town planning committee in New York, Michael Lang, co-creator of the original Woodstock festival and the lead organiser of Woodstock 50, said he remains optimistic but said it may not happen in 2019.

He told the Poughkeepsie Journal: “If it doesn’t work this year, it doesn’t work this year. We’ve tried everything we can. We’ve done our best. We’ll continue to do our best until we find out one way or the other whether it’s going to happen.”

Woodstock 50 has suffered a series of blows in the months leading up to the festival. In April, it lost its primary funding partner, Dentsu Aegis Network, and one of its headliners, The Black Keys.

Although cancellation rumours were rife, the festival managed to secure a new investor in Oppenheimer & Co., and Lang insisted that Woodstock 50 would still go ahead.

Woodstock 50 is due to take place from August 16 to 18. Its line-up features The Killers, Miley Cyrus, Santana, Dead & Company, Chance the Rapper, Jay-Z, Imagine Dragons and Halsey.