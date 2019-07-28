If Woodstock 50 happens it will now be a free event

Tickets originally started at $400

If Woodstock 50 actually takes place fans will now be able to attend the event free of charge, according to reports.

The festival, which has had a whole world of problems over the past few months, mainly related to finding a new location for the event, finally found a home in the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland last week, with the new site over 350 miles from the original location in Watkins Glen, New York.

Now, according to TMZ, with three weeks to go and not a single artist booked for the festival after it was reported they were all released from their contract, organiser Michael Lang will be giving tickets away for free.

Attendees will be encouraged to donate to their favourite charities, but a vast majority of tickets will be available free of charge. Instructions on how to obtain tickets will reportedly be announced next week.

There will be some premium VIP tickets on sale at cost to “bridge the gap between expenses and profit,” but it’s nowhere near the festival’s original plan of selling 80,000+ GA tickets at $400 each.

Whether the event will go ahead all depends on if Lang is able to book a lineup at such short notice. “If they have a real show than we have a real venue,” Merriweather Post venue operator Seth Hurwitz told Pollstar. “How many bands they have, maybe it will end up one day or maybe it will end up being three days, who knows? Let’s see who they tell me is playing. That’s what I’m waiting for at this point.”

Earlier this week, Woodstock 50 had another major setback, with reports that Jay-Z had pulled out.