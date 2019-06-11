Woodstock 50 organisers “in talks” with new venue after losing original festival site

Woodstock 50 has been hit with more ongoing issues as it was announced today that the festival, dubbed a 50th anniversary event of the iconic 1969 festival, has now lost its venue.

The festival was scheduled to take place on August 18-18 at a New York racetrack, Watkins Glen International. However, the venue issued a statement earlier today saying this would now no longer be the case.

It read: “Watkins Glen International terminated the site license for Woodstock pursuant to provisions of the contract. As such, WGI will not be hosting the Woodstock 50 Festival.”

In turn, Woodstock organisers CID Entertainment then confirmed that Watkins Glen would no longer host the event.

“CID Entertainment had been engaged to provide enhanced camping, travel packages and transportation for Woodstock 50. Given developments, we can confirm that CID is no longer involved in Woodstock 50 in any capacity,” they said.

Confirming plans for a new venue, a Woodstock spokesperson said: “We are in discussions with another venue to host Woodstock 50 on August 16th—18th and look forward to sharing the new location when tickets go on sale in the coming weeks.”