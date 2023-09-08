WOODZ announces 2023 ‘OO-LI And’ world tour

South Korean singer WOODZ has announced his 2023 ‘OO-LI And’ world tour.

The K-pop musician is set to kick off his ‘OO-LI And’ tour with a two-night concert in Seoul, South Korea on October 28 and 29. WOODZ will then play three shows in Japan in early-November, as well as one concert in Taiwan.

At the start of end of November, the singer kick off the US leg of his tour, which will feature six shows over two weeks in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and more. Thereafter, WOODZ will also play one show in the Thai capital of Bangkok.

According to the poster for the ‘OO-LI And’ world tour, more dates will be announced soon. Details about ticketing and venues are also expected in the coming weeks. Keep an eye on this page for more information.

The dates for WOODZ’s ‘OO-LI And’ world tour are:

OCTOBER

28: Seoul, South Korea

29: Seoul, South Korea



NOVEMBER

06: Osaka, Japan

08: Nagoya, Japan

10: Yokohama, Japan

18: Taipei, Taiwan

30: Los Angeles, California

DECEMBER

02: San Francisco, California

04: Chicago, Illinois

06: Houston, Texas

08: Atlanta, Georgia

11: New York, New York

17: Bangkok, Thailand



WOODZ’s newly announced ‘OO-LI And’ tour comes just two months after he wrapped up his original ‘OO-LI’ tour in July. That tour had featured shows in Malaysia, Indonesia, Mexico and more.

Last year, WOODZ signed a record deal with EDAM Entertainment, which is home to IU and actress Shin Se-kyung. The deal came shortly after his long-time label Yuehua Entertainment announced that the singer would be leaving the company after the end of his exclusive contract.