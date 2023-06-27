WOODZ cancels Mexico, Peru and Chile concerts

South Korean singer WOODZ has cancelled three Latin American stops of his 2023 ‘OO-LI’ world tour, in Mexico, Peru and Chile.

Today (June 27), K-pop agency EDAM Entertainment announced in a statement on WOODZ’s official Fan Cafe website that the singer’s upcoming July shows in Mexico City, Mexico (July 6), Lima, Peru (July 12) and Santiago, Chile (July 14) have been canceled due to “unforeseen local issues”.

“We are very sorry to all the fans who have been looking forward to the concerts,” EDAM continued, adding that all tickets will be “100 per cent refunded”. For more refund information, go to the link below.

The now-canceled Mexico, Peru and Chile concerts were three out of four concerts on WOODZ’s ‘OO-LI’ world tour that would’ve taken place in Latin America. The last remaining date will take place on July 16 in São Paulo, Brazil.

Last year, WOODZ signed a record deal with EDAM Entertainment, best known as home to singer IU. The deal came shortly after WOODZ left his long-time label of Yuehua Entertainment after the end of his exclusive contract.

WOODZ first made his debut in the K-pop industry as a member of boyband UNIQ in 2014, before going solo in 2016. He later joined the short-lived group X1 after competing on the Mnet reality TV show Produce X 101.

In other K-pop news, K-pop agency P Nation, founded by Psy, has confirmed that it is in talks to sign MAMAMOO member Hwasa. The singer’s contract with long-time label RBW is set to expire at the end of June.