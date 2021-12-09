Woosung on first full-length album ‘GENRE’: “I have grown up with it and I matured in creating it”

Woosung, frontman of South Korean band The Rose, has officially released his first solo full-length album, ‘GENRE’.

The new seven-track record is the long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 debut mini-album ‘Wolf’. ‘GENRE’ features collaborations with KARD’s BM on ‘CWS’ and Ladies’ Code’s Ashley on ‘Oh’, alongside previously released songs ‘Dimples’ and ‘Lazy’.

“I am so excited to finally release GENRE. I wrote these songs a couple of years back, so I almost feel biased towards them now, having listened to them so many times,” Woosung told NME.

“Really curious to find out what the listeners will think about my stories from the ages of 25 to 26,” he added. “In some ways, I think that’s why this album is very special to me – I have grown up with it and I matured in creating it. This is a new feeling for me, and I’m not mad at it.”

‘GENRE’ also dropped alongside a series of colourful animated visuals called “Brainwave Visualizers” for each song, which were created with creative directors Annie Stoll, Dyan Jong and EEG artist Bora.

The singer’s collaboration with BM may not come as a surprise for some, as Woosung had seemingly teased a collaboration with a cryptic Instagram Story of him and BM in the studio earlier this year. In it, the singer tagged BM alongside producer Lee Gyuho, who also co-wrote his latest single ‘Lazy’.

Earlier this year, Woosung announced that his band’s lawsuit against their former agency J & Star Company has been settled. In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the Korean-American singer said that “everything’s been figured out”, adding that “we’re not under contract with anyone any more”.