Working Men’s Club announce biggest UK and Ireland tour to date

Working Men’s Club have announced their biggest UK and Ireland headline tour to date – tickets will be available from here.

The Yorkshire band are set to release their second studio album, ‘Fear Fear’, on July 15 via Heavenly Recordings. It’s already been previewed with the 2022 singles ‘Widow’, ‘Circumference’ and ‘Ploys’.

Today (July 5), Working Men’s Club confirmed that they’ll be hitting the road in November for a string of nine UK/Ireland dates in support of their forthcoming record.

They’ll be visiting Glasgow (November 18), Newcastle (19), Birmingham (20), Brighton (22), Bristol (23), Dublin (25), Manchester (26) and Cambridge (27) before ending the stint at the Forum Kentish Town in London on November 29.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am BST this Friday (July 8) – you can purchase yours from here, and see the full live itinerary in the tweet below.

Pleased to announce that we are going to be playing some shows in the UK and Ireland in November, tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am from https://t.co/OgRw68FCzu Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol, Dublin, Manchester, Cambridge and London, we’ll see you soon X pic.twitter.com/sIgREmZ8Q9 — Working Mens Club (@work1ngmensclub) July 5, 2022

Working Men’s Club are due to open for Primal Scream in Halifax on Friday night before playing various festivals, including Tramlines, Bluedot and Kendal Calling. They’ll also perform at a series of in-store gigs this month.

Additionally, the band have shared a new Erol Alkan remix of ‘Ploys’ – listen to it above.

“I had my rework of ‘Ploys’ already finished in my head before I even sat down to make it within an afternoon,” Alkan explained. “Working Men’s Club have got all the right chops and I’m a fan.”

Speaking previously about the upcoming ‘Fear Fear’, frontman Syd Minsky-Sargeant explained: “The first album [2020’s self-titled] was mostly a personal documentation lyrically, this is a blur between personal and a third-person perspective of what was going on.

“I like the contrast of it being happy, uplifting music and really dark lyrics. It’s not a minimal record, certainly compared to the first one. That’s because there’s been a lot more going on that needed to be said.”