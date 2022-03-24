Working Men’s Club announce one-off London show for next week

Working Men’s Club have announced a one-off London show for next week – find all the details below.

The Yorkshire band are set to take to the stage at Corsica Studios in Elephant & Castle, London next Wednesday (March 30). A “limited” amount of tickets will go on sale at 10am GMT tomorrow (March 25) – buy yours here.

You can check out the official gig poster in the tweet below.

The announcement comes after Working Men’s Club recently returned with ‘Widow’, the first single from the group’s forthcoming second album ‘Fear Fear’, which comes out on July 15 via Heavenly.

Last week saw the band play string of shows at SXSW 2022 in Austin, Texas. Following their newly-confirmed London concert, Working Men’s Club will embark on a run of European dates throughout April and May.

WMC Live news, London! we’re playing a show at Corsica Studios NEXT WEEK, tickets are limited and go on sale at 10am tomorrow here: https://t.co/hyK1aSsuKX pic.twitter.com/YRIEgWkYRs — Working Mens Club (@work1ngmensclub) March 24, 2022

Speaking about the upcoming ‘Fear Fear’, Working Men’s Club frontman Syd Minsky-Sargeant discussed the record’s creation and themes in a statement.

“The first album [relased in 2020] was mostly a personal documentation lyrically,” he explained. “This is a blur between personal and a third-person perspective of what was going on.”

Minsky-Sargeant continued: “I like the contrast of it being happy, uplifting music and really dark lyrics. It’s not a minimal record, certainly compared to the first one. That’s because there’s been a lot more going on that needed to be said.”

In a five-star review of Working Men’s Club’s self-titled debut, NME wrote: “Cycling through the conflicting emotions that come from living in a society that’s set itself on fire, ‘Working Men’s Club’ is an attention-demanding debut that couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Hope, despair, destruction and the desire for new beginnings, their chaotic energy makes perfect sense in these strange times.”