Working Men’s Club announce two socially distanced London shows

Working Men’s Club have announced two socially distanced London live shows.
The Todmorden band will take to the stage at Oslo in Hackney this coming Thursday (October 8) in support of their self-titled debut album, which was released last week (October 2).
The group will play an early set (6:30pm) followed by an evening performance (8:30pm) – you can find any remaining tickets here.
Ticket and album bundles are “extremely limited” due to coronavirus restrictions, with both shows being held in line with current government guidelines.
LONDON! We are playing 2 real life (socially distanced) gigs at @oslohackney this THURSDAY (yes in 2 days!!). Ticket and signed album bundles are extremely limited, and due to Covid guidelines are being sold in pairs. There are 2 show options, 6.30pm or 8.30pm. On sale now via link in bio. All events will take place within current government guidelines so please make sure you have read and agreed to the venue policy, more information on tickets.
Working Men’s Club have also scheduled a string of instore appearances for next March – see the full tour dates below.
24.03.21 – Crash – Leeds, The Brudenell
26.03.21 – Jacaranda – Liverpool
27.03.21 – Vinyl Tap – Huddersfield
27.03.21 – Piccadilly – Manchester Night & Day
28.03.21 – Resident – Brighton
29.03.21 – Banquet – Kingston, Pryzm
In May 2021, the group will appear at the new Sheffield festival Get Together alongside the likes of Tim Burgess, Self Esteem and The Murder Capital. The two-dayer will take place at the Sheffield University Students’ Union.
Back in July, Working Men’s Club performed a live-streamed gig filmed in Manchester. In a four-star review of the broadcast, NME wrote: “The band’s full-throttle nine-song set comes across as a joyful shock to the system — a sensation that this gang are very capable of creating.
“Innovative, entertaining and full of wondrous surprises and hair-raising risks, there’s no one quite like Working Men’s Club – even on a livestream.”