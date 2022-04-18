Working Men’s Club frontman Sydney Minsky-Sargeant “nearly finished” with debut solo album

Sydney Minsky-Sargeant has revealed that he’s been working on a solo album that he has “very nearly finished”.

The Working Men’s Club frontman told fans via his band’s official Twitter account today (April 18) that his debut record is on the way.

“Been working on a solo record for quite some time now. It’s very nearly finished. Hoping it will be publicly audible in the next year or so,” Minsky-Sargeant wrote.

His comments follow Working Men’s Club announcing recently their second album, ‘Fear Fear’, which is released on July 15 via Heavenly (pre-order here). The first preview of it was shared last month with the single ‘Widow’.

The band’s self-titled debut album came out in 2020, and they announced last September that its follow-up was finished.

Minsky-Sargeant said of the new record: “The first album was mostly a personal documentation lyrically, this is a blur between personal and a third-person perspective of what was going on.

“I like the contrast of it being happy, uplifting music and really dark lyrics,” he added. “It’s not a minimal record, certainly compared to the first one. That’s because there’s been a lot more going on that needed to be said.

“We just set out to make the best-sounding album we could,” Minsky-Sargeant added of ‘Fear Fear’, which was produced by Ross Orton, whose previous credits include Arctic Monkeys and M.I.A., at Orton’s studio in Sheffield.