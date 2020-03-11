Listen to Working Men’s Club’s snarling new single ‘A.A.A.A.’

Working Men’s Club have released their brand new single ‘A.A.A.A.’ — listen to the track below.

The NME 100-featured band will release their self-titled debut album on June 5 via Heavenly Recordings, with the LP set to feature the singles ‘White Rooms and People’ and ‘Teeth’.

‘A.A.A.A.’ has been released today (March 11) as a further preview of ‘Working Men’s Club’, and you can hear the dark, electronic-driven track below.

Advertisement

With production being handled by M.I.A. and Arctic Monkeys producer Ross Orton, the band’s self-titled debut will comprise of 10 tracks — check out the tracklist below.

1. Valleys

2. A.A.A.A.

3. John Cooper Clarke

4. White Rooms and People

5. Outside

6. Be My Guest

7. Tomorrow

8. Cook A Coffee

9. Teeth

10. Angel

Working Men’s Club will support Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on March 24-25 and at the Eden Project on June 23, before a further support slot for Confidence Man at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum on April 17.

You can see the band’s upcoming UK live dates below.

Advertisement

May

1 Liverpool, Liverpool Sound City

2 Leeds, Live at Leeds

3 Newcastle, Hit The North

14 Brighton, The Great Escape

15 Brighton, The Great Escape

16 Leicester, Handmade Presents

22 Sea Change Festival

24 Manchester, Neighbourhood Festival

June

5 London, Wide Awake Festival

6 Bristol, Rough Trade

7 Birmingham, HMV (flagship store)

9 Liverpool, Jacaranda (Phase One Outstore)

10 Manchester, Piccadily (Soup Kitchen Outstore)

11 London, Rough Trade East

July

24 Standon, Standon Calling Festival

25 Pikehall, Y Not Festival

August

1 Steventon, Truck Festival

2 Lake District, Kendal Calling

20 Crickhowell, Green Man Festival

29 Portsmouth, Victorious Festival