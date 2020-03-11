News Music News

Listen to Working Men’s Club’s snarling new single ‘A.A.A.A.’

Taken from their upcoming self-titled debut album

Sam Moore
Working Men's Club
Working Men's Club (Picture: Andy Nicholson / Press)

Working Men’s Club have released their brand new single ‘A.A.A.A.’ — listen to the track below.

The NME 100-featured band will release their self-titled debut album on June 5 via Heavenly Recordings, with the LP set to feature the singles ‘White Rooms and People’ and ‘Teeth’.

‘A.A.A.A.’ has been released today (March 11) as a further preview of ‘Working Men’s Club’, and you can hear the dark, electronic-driven track below.

With production being handled by M.I.A. and Arctic Monkeys producer Ross Orton, the band’s self-titled debut will comprise of 10 tracks — check out the tracklist below.

1. Valleys
2. A.A.A.A.
3. John Cooper Clarke
4. White Rooms and People
5. Outside
6. Be My Guest
7. Tomorrow
8. Cook A Coffee
9. Teeth
10. Angel

Working Men’s Club will support Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on March 24-25 and at the Eden Project on June 23, before a further support slot for Confidence Man at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum on April 17.

You can see the band’s upcoming UK live dates below.

May
1 Liverpool, Liverpool Sound City
2 Leeds, Live at Leeds
3 Newcastle, Hit The North
14 Brighton, The Great Escape
15 Brighton, The Great Escape
16 Leicester, Handmade Presents
22 Sea Change Festival
24 Manchester, Neighbourhood Festival

June
5 London, Wide Awake Festival
6 Bristol, Rough Trade
7 Birmingham, HMV (flagship store)
9 Liverpool, Jacaranda (Phase One Outstore)
10 Manchester, Piccadily (Soup Kitchen Outstore)
11 London, Rough Trade East

July
24 Standon, Standon Calling Festival
25 Pikehall, Y Not Festival

August
1 Steventon, Truck Festival
2 Lake District, Kendal Calling
20 Crickhowell, Green Man Festival
29 Portsmouth, Victorious Festival

