Listen to Working Men’s Club’s snarling new single ‘A.A.A.A.’

Working Men’s Club have released their brand new single ‘A.A.A.A.’ — listen to the track below.
The NME 100-featured band will release their self-titled debut album on June 5 via Heavenly Recordings, with the LP set to feature the singles ‘White Rooms and People’ and ‘Teeth’.
‘A.A.A.A.’ has been released today (March 11) as a further preview of ‘Working Men’s Club’, and you can hear the dark, electronic-driven track below.
With production being handled by M.I.A. and Arctic Monkeys producer Ross Orton, the band’s self-titled debut will comprise of 10 tracks — check out the tracklist below.
1. Valleys
2. A.A.A.A.
3. John Cooper Clarke
4. White Rooms and People
5. Outside
6. Be My Guest
7. Tomorrow
8. Cook A Coffee
9. Teeth
10. Angel
Working Men’s Club will support Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on March 24-25 and at the Eden Project on June 23, before a further support slot for Confidence Man at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum on April 17.
You can see the band’s upcoming UK live dates below.
May
1 Liverpool, Liverpool Sound City
2 Leeds, Live at Leeds
3 Newcastle, Hit The North
14 Brighton, The Great Escape
15 Brighton, The Great Escape
16 Leicester, Handmade Presents
22 Sea Change Festival
24 Manchester, Neighbourhood Festival
June
5 London, Wide Awake Festival
6 Bristol, Rough Trade
7 Birmingham, HMV (flagship store)
9 Liverpool, Jacaranda (Phase One Outstore)
10 Manchester, Piccadily (Soup Kitchen Outstore)
11 London, Rough Trade East
July
24 Standon, Standon Calling Festival
25 Pikehall, Y Not Festival
August
1 Steventon, Truck Festival
2 Lake District, Kendal Calling
20 Crickhowell, Green Man Festival
29 Portsmouth, Victorious Festival