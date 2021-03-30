Working Men’s Club share new single ‘X’ and announce UK tour

Working Men’s Club have returned with their new single ‘X’ and have announced a headline UK tour for November.

Produced by Ross Orton, who also recorded the band’s self-titled debut LP, the Yorkshire group’s latest brims with a frantic, uneasy tension. Frontman Sydney Minsky-Sargeant’s drawl is anchored by abrasive, wiry guitars and looming synths.

‘X’ arrives alongside a video directed by Steve Hockett, who calls it a “visual exploration” of the lyric “there’s no start to this end“.

“Shot in a big ex-industrial fridge by IMPATV, we filmed Syd’s live performance with graphic projections using live analogue video feedback,” Hockett explains.

Watch the accompanying visuals below – heads up, the video contains strobe effects that may affect photosensitive viewers.

Coinciding with the new single, Working Men’s Club have announced they’ll head out on a headline UK tour in November, culminating with a show at Brixton Electric in London. Tickets go on sale this Thursday (April 1) from 9am.

Working Men’s Club’s 2021 tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Sunday 7 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

Monday 8 – Cardiff, The Globe

Wednesday 10 – Bristol, The Fleece

Thursday 11 – Leeds, Stylus

Friday 12 – Manchester, The Ritz

Saturday 13 – Glasgow, Garage (Stag & Dagger)

Sunday 14 – Edinburgh, La Belle Angele (Stag & Dagger)

Tuesday 16 – Dundee, Beat Generator

Wednesday 17 – Newcastle, St Doms

Thursday 18 – Sheffield, Leadmill

Friday 19 – Birmingham, Academy 2

Tuesday 23 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Wednesday 24 – Oxford, Academy 2

Thursday 25 – London, Brixton Electric

Working Men’s Club’s self-titled debut LP arrived back in October of last year. In a five-star review, NME‘s Ali Shutler praised the album’s eclectic sonic palette and thematic urgency.

“Cycling through the conflicting emotions that come from living in a society that’s set itself on fire, ‘Working Men’s Club’ is an attention-demanding debut that couldn’t have come at a better time. Hope, despair, destruction and the desire for new beginnings, their chaotic energy makes perfect sense in these strange times.”