Working Men’s Club have shared a new 21-minute ‘MEGAMIX’ on the day their debut album was supposed to be released.

The group’s self-titled debut was due to arrive today (June 5), but has been postponed until October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new mix was created by frontman Sydney Minksy-Sargeant and producer Ross Orton, and takes the form of a condensed, electronic reworking of the forthcoming record. In a statement, Minksy-Sargeant said: “It doesn’t feel like a particularly apt time to be self-promoting anything at all however we wanted to give something to the people who pre-ordered the album on what would [have been] the original release date.

“Initially it seemed a bit of a crazy idea to go and remix an album we’ve just made that isn’t even out yet. But once we got into it we were like, ‘let’s fucking go for it’. It takes a number of parts of the album but different versions [and edits] of the songs […] It gives an insight into what the record is like, as well as the future of the band, but it’s also something totally exclusive. It’s very much its own thing.”

The ‘Megamix’ will be available to stream for one week on their website, but fans can get a free download by pre-ordering the group’s album.

In March, the band shared a new single in ‘A.A.A.A.’, the follow-up to previous singles including ‘White Rooms And People’ and ‘Teeth’.