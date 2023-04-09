World’s “most remote” nightclub opening on Scottish island

The world’s “most remote” nightclub is opening on a Scottish island later this year.

The nightclub, which will have a capacity of 250, is set to open on the remote Isle of Coll, which is a tiny island within the Inner Hebrides of Scotland. It has a population of around 200.

The venue has been created by pop-up promoters Detour Discotheque (via MixMag) who have previously worked on events at “the edge of the world” in Iceland.

Advertisement

Running for two nights from September 22 and 23, music lovers wanting the club can do so by taking the CalMac ferry from Oban.

Names alreaady announced to play the venue include Auntie Flo, Free Love and the Cosmic Ceilidh Band, who are made up of musicians from Coll.

Organiser Jonny Ensall said in a statement to DJ Mag: “Detour Discotheque is back for another spellbinding weekend.

“The event is a wormhole that opens in unexpected places around planet Earth, and this year that cosmic phenomenon is happening on Coll – a tiny Scottish island famous for its star-filled skies.

“It’s all about community – bringing disco-lovers and Coll residents together for two nights of unabashed joy, amid plenty of stunning nature and with the Milky Way to admire above us.”

You can buy tickets to visit the world’s “most remote” nightclub here.

Advertisement

Last year, a study said that the UK could soon be left with just 5,000 nightclubs in operation across the country.

The findings were made by two hospitality-focused software companies, Stampede and StoreKit, using data obtained from the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

The results showed that, despite an uptick in registered hospitality businesses since 2019, the UK’s nightlife sector is in decline. Between 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, the number of pubs, bars and clubs in the UK dropped, continuing a trend that has seen businesses in the sector shutting in high numbers for a decade.

According to the ONS, there were 10,040 registered clubs in the UK in 2010. However, by 2015 that number had fallen to 8,370 in 2015 and again to 6,985 by 2021. Using that data, the study predicts that the number of clubs in the UK will soon drop to 5,000 or less.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the country’s nightlife sector has caused many establishments to face financial issues. The government responded with some financial assistance packages, including a £1billion support package introduced in December 2021 after the emergence of the Omicron variant. However, industry bodies and venues alike have called the support “woefully inadequate”.

The cost of living crisis is now putting venues under further financial pressure.