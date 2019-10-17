The North London rapper's fifth studio album will feature Giggs, Ghetts, Burna Boy and more

Wretch 32 has announced that his new album ‘Upon Reflection’ will arrive at midnight tonight.

Sharing the news via social media, the North London rapper’s fifth studio album will feature previously released tracks, ‘Mummy’s Boy’, ‘Spin Around’ and ’10/10′, and will include guest appearances from Giggs, Ghetts, Burna Boy, Avelino, Talay Riley and Knucks.

Wretch tweeted: “My 5TH studio album #UponReflection comes out @ MIDNIGHT TONIGHT Thank you for your patients hope you enjoy the record. tag someone who enjoys my music.”

He also shared the album’s track list:

“I think now is where I’ve got to show bravery,” Wretch said about his new material. “Because the game is in a transition and it seems like people are possibly preferring quantity over quality. When you’re someone who represents quality and an element of class, I don’t actually think that will go out of fashion.”

The ‘His & Hers (Perspectives)’ rapper’s new album comes ahead of the release of his debut book Rapthology, which is due to arrive on November 21. The 400-page book tracks the rapper’s career, personal life, living in the UK, and more. Upon its announcement, he said he’d put his “blood, sweat, tears & knowledge” into the project.

Meanwhile, Giggs has revealed the dates for his forthcoming UK and European tour, which culminates with a show at Wembley’s SSE Arena.

The tour is in support of the Peckham artist’s fifth album ‘Big Bad’ and will see him visit seven British cities as well as several European cities in countries including France and Germany this November and December.