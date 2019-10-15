Listen to Wretch 32 team up with Giggs on new collaborative track ’10/10′

Taken from Wretch's upcoming new album

Wretch 32 and Giggs have joined forces on a new track called ’10/10′ – listen below.

The collaborative track from the UK rap heavyweights is set to feature on Wretch’s upcoming fifth album ‘Upon Reflection’, which has also been previewed with last month’s ‘Spin Around‘.

“I think now is where I’ve got to show bravery,” Wretch said about his new material. “Because the game is in a transition and it seems like people are possibly preferring quantity over quality. When you’re someone who represents quality and an element of class, I don’t actually think that will go out of fashion.”

’10/10′ arrived with an accompanying ‘official visualiser’ clip last week, and you can hear the song in the new clip below.

A release date for ‘Upon Reflection’, the follow-up to 2017’s ‘FR32’, has yet to be confirmed.

The new single comes ahead of Wretch 32’s debut book Rapthology, which is due for release on November 21. The 400-page book tracks the rapper’s career, personal life, living in the UK, and more. Upon its announcement, Wretch said he’d put his “blood, sweat, tears & knowledge” into the project.

Meanwhile, Giggs is set to embark on a UK and Ireland tour next month in support of his fifth album ‘Big Bad‘. Kicking off in Dublin on November 7, the stint will also see the London artist take to the stage in Newcastle, Bristol, Birmingham, and Bournemouth. A further three dates will then take place in December.

NOVEMBER



7 — Olympia, Dublin, Ireland

15 — Kraken, Stockholm, Sweden

16 — Amager Bio, Copenhagen, Denmark

18 — Bi Nuu, Berlin, Germany

19 — CBE, Cologne, Germany

20 — Melkweg Big Room, Amsterdam, Netherlands

22 — Botanique, Brussels, Belgium

23 — Nouveau Casino, Paris, France

25 — O2 Academy, Newcastle, UK

27 — O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

29 — O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

30 — O2 Academy, Bournemouth, UK

DECEMBER



3 — O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

4 — Rock City, Nottingham, UK

6 — The SSE Arena, Wembley, London, UK