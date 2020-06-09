Wretch 32 shares footage of his father being tasered by police

Wretch 32 has shared footage of his father being tasered by police.

The London rapper, whose real name is Jermaine Scott Sinclair, posted the video to his Twitter account earlier this evening (June 9), in a bid to highlight police brutality against black men in his area.

“This is how the police think they can treat a 62 year old black man in Tottenham but this 1 happens to be my dad,” he wrote as the caption to the video.

“Social distancing, please don’t touch me,” a woman says at the start of the clip before an officer enters the property was a taser. A man then falls down the stairs, having been targeted with the device off-camera.

“Oh my God. They’ve tasered him,” a woman screams.

“…I’ve watched [my family] fight against police brutality my whole life,” Wretch told the ITV News at 10 of the incident, which occurred back in April.

His father told the programme that he was “lucky to be alive” after being “singled out and targetted” by the Metropolitan Police as they sought to track down a suspect.

The video has emerged in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota last month. Floyd, who was African-American, was killed when a white police officer appeared to kneel on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest.

Since Floyd’s death, protests against racial injustice have erupted in the US, the UK and around the world.

Here’s how you can support Black Lives Matter and anti-racist organisations if you can’t protest.