Wu-Tang Clan and Nas announce joint North American tour

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have announced details of a joint North American tour which will begin in August.

The co-headline ‘N.Y. State Of Mind’ tour will visit 25 cities from August through to October, kicking off in St. Louis on August 30.

Wu-Tang and Nas will also perform in such cities as Toronto, Newark, Charlotte, Tampa, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas and Oakland on the tour, which wraps up in Los Angeles on October 4.

You can see the dates of the ‘N.Y. State Of Mind’ tour below, as well as the official tour poster.

August

30 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO

September

1 – Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

2 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL

3 – Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

4 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON

7 – Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

8 – Waterfront Music Pavilion, Camden, NJ

9 – XFINITY Theatre, Hartford, CT

10 – Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

13 – Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

14 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach, VA

16 – Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA

17 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, NC

18 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

20 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, FL

21 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, FL

22 – Lakewood Amphitheatre, Atlanta, GA

24 – Toyota Center, Houston, TX

25 – Germania Insurance Amphitheater, Austin, TX

26 – Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX

29 – Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, AZ

30 – FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA

October

1 – Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA

2 – Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA

4 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

Tickets for Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ ‘N.Y. State Of Mind’ tour will go on general sale on April 26 from here, with a select pre-sale available now.

Earlier this month Nas played select cuts from his back catalogue during a live performance at this year’s Grammys.