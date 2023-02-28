Wu-Tang Clan and Nas announce tour of Australia, New Zealand, Europe, UK and North America

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have announced a sprawling world tour for this year, covering Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the UK and North America from May to October.
The new run marks a continuation of the co-headlined ‘N.Y. State Of Mind’ tour – named for Nas’ 1994 ‘Illmatic’ cut – which initially hit the North American touring circuit over 25 dates last year. Wu-Tang and Nas will kick things off in New Zealand this time around, playing a one-off show there in Auckland on Tuesday May 9. From there, they’ll hit the Australian east coast with back-to-back arena gigs in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.
Moving on to Europe, the long-affiliated rap heavyweights will perform in Stockholm, Sweden on Friday June 2, following up the night after (June 3) with a gig in Copenhagen, Denmark. Dates in Germany, the Netherlands and France will follow, before Wu-Tang and Nas wrap up the tour’s second leg with shows in Dublin, Glasgow and London.
Closing out the stint will be another North American leg, this time running over 20 dates and kicking off in Nashville on Wednesday September 20. They’ll chase it up with a trio of gigs in Florida – Hollywood, Jacksonville and Tampa – then roll on through Washington (DC), Brooklyn and Atlantic City over the last few days of September.
October will then kick off with Canadian shows in Toronto and Laval, with Wu-Tang and Nas’ Stateside return being marked by a show in Columbus, Ohio. Rounding out the itinerary from there will be shows in Minneapolis, Chicago, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Portland, Seattle, Las Vegas and finally Highland.
See here for ticketing details regarding the New Zealand show, here for the Australian dates, here for those in Europe, Ireland and the UK, and here for North America.
Nas’ most recent album was his 16th, ‘Kings Disease III’, which arrived last November and earned a five-star review from NME. Wu-Tang, on the other hand, are currently streaming the final season of their biographical drama series Wu-Tang: An American Saga.
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ 2023 world tour dates are:
MAY
Tuesday 9 – Auckland, Spark Arena
Friday 12 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre
Saturday 13 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena
Sunday 14 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
JUNE
Friday 2 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena
Saturday 3 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena
Monday 5 – Berlin, Parkbuhne Wuhlheide
Tuesday 6 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
Wednesday 7 – Paris, Accor Arena
Friday 9 – Dublin, 3Arena
Monday 12 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Tuesday 13 – London, The O2
SEPTEMBER
Wednesday 20 – Nashville, Bridgestone Arena
Friday 22 – Hollywood, Hard Rock Live
Saturday 23 – Jacksonville, Daily’s Place
Sunday 24 – Tampa, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Tuesday 26 – Washington, Capital One Arena
Wednesday 27 – Brooklyn, Barclays Center
Friday 29 – Atlantic City, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
OCTOBER
Sunday 1 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Monday 2 – Laval, Place Bell
Wednesday 4 – Columbus, Schottenstein Center
Saturday 7 – Minneapolis, Target Center
Sunday 8 – Chicago, United Center
Tuesday 10 – Winnipeg, Canada Life Centre
Friday 13 – Edmonton, Rogers Place
Saturday 14 – Calgary, Scotiabank Saddledome
Monday 16 – Vancouver, Rogers Arena
Tuesday 17 – Portland, Moda Center
Wednesday 18 – Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
Saturday 21 – Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sunday 22 – Highland, Yaamava Theatre