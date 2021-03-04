Wu-Tang Clan announce new photography book encased in 400-pound chamber

Wu-Tang Clan have announced their new photobook Wu-Tang Clan: Legacy, which will be strictly limited to 36 copies – each of which will be encased in its very own bronze-encrusted steel chamber.

The pioneering hip-hop group say that their latest project will be the “the biggest and rarest book in the history of hip-hop”.

Wu-Tang Clan: Legacy is set to feature “rare and unseen images of the band” to offer “a snapshot of Wu-Tang history in the making, providing a unique glimpse into the origins of the biggest hip-hop crew of all time”.

Strictly limited to just 36 copies – a numeric nod to the title of their 1993 debut album ‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’ – each copy of the photobook will be signed, dated and numbered with a certificate of authenticity.

Each copy will also be encased in its own 400-pound (181KG) bronze-encrusted black steel chamber, which has been designed by the sculptor Gethin Jones.

“Inspired by the ancient past and the bronze ritual bowls of the Zhou Dynasty, whose first ruler was King Wu-Wang, the chambers consist of Spun Mild Steel bowls while the raised ridges, base and logo are furnished in solid brushed brass,” a description adds about the construction and design of the special chambers.

“From conception to the present day, this is the story of the undisputed greatest hip-hop group of all time being unveiled through rare and never before seen photos,” John ‘Mook’ Gibbons, CEO of Wu-Tang Clan Management, said in a statement about the photobook.

Fans who wish to be in with a chance of buying Wu-Tang Clan: Legacy can sign up here for priority access to the upcoming sale. A release date has yet to be confirmed.

Earlier this week it was announced that Wu-Tang’s Ghostface Killah and Raekwon are set to take each other on in a forthcoming Verzuz battle.