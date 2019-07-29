New Wu shoes are based on the classic Wallabee range.

Wu Tang Clan have unveiled a new range of shoes in association with Clarks Originals.

The rap giants have released three different pairs of shoes, which are based on Clarks Originals’ famed Wallabee range.

The shoes are in three different colours: navy, maple and brown.

Made from suede, the shoes are based on Wu Tang Clan songs ‘Ice Cream’ and ‘Glaciers Of Ice’. They’re available now from Clarks Originals’ website, priced £130.

The Clarks Originals x Wu Wear Wallabee shoes are designed to resemble melting and swirling ice-cream. They have full leather lining and leather trim, with the iconic Wu Tang Clan logo on the heel. The shoes are water and stain resistant.

The shoes follow Wu-Tang Clan’s recent live return to the UK. They played at Glastonbury last month (June 29) for the first time in eight years. This followed their acclaimed package tour the same month with De La Soul and Public Enemy on the ‘Gods Of Rap’ arena tour.

In our five-star review of the ‘Gods Of Rap’ tour, NME wrote: “The chance to see RZA, GZA and Ghostface Killah on stage is always a privilege. Bearing witness to Wu rattling through the essential likes of ‘Bring Da Ruckus’, ‘Clan In Da Front’ and ‘Da Mystery Of Chessboxing’ never fails to disappoint.”