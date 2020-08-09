GZA has announced the rescheduled dates for his UK tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of his ‘Liquid Swords’ album.

The tour was due to begin this March but was forced to be postponed by the spread of the coronavirus pandemic to Britain.

The run of shows will now take place next year, kicking off in Brighton on February 25. GZA will stop at seven other cities on the tour, including a newly-added date in Sheffield. Original tickets are valid for the new dates, while tickets for the Sheffield show are on sale now.

GZA will play:

February 2021

25 – Brighton, Concorde 2

26 – London, Electric Brixton

27 – Bristol, SWX

28 – Newcastle, Riverside

March 2021

1 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

2 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

3 – Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall

5 – Sheffield, Foundry

The Wu-Tang Clan member released the acclaimed ‘Liquid Swords’ record on November 7, 1995, with it going on to be considered an all-time classic hip-hop album.

In January, GZA was among the Wu-Tang rappers to pay tribute to the group’s mentor Popa Wu, who passed away at the age of 63.

Meanwhile, last year it was reported that Jimmy Kang, the vice president of Wu-Tang Clan Management, was planning to build a theme park based around the rap crew in South Korea. At the time, Kang said he was negotiating for the park to open in Seoul. No further details on a possible opening date or potential rides that could be included have been revealed at present.